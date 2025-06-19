Police make mass arrests and raid drugs lab producing up to 30 kilos of cocaine per day in Spain

A VALENCIA cocaine gang that made and sold the drug has been brought down by the Policia Nacional and the Tax Agency.

25 people have been arrested with the crew having a laboratory capable of making up to 30 kilos per day of cocaine.

The detainees are made up of 12 Columbians, nine Spaniards, two Albanians, a Mexican, and an Italian.

READ MORE:

DRUG-MAKING CHEMICALS

An investigating court in Ontinyent has issued international arrest warrants for other members of the gang who were not in Spain during police raids.

A dozen searches were carried out in eight Valencia province towns with machinery and cocaine seized along with five luxury cars, 28 mobile phones and various documents.

Other items taken included €32,735 in cash plus €38,850 in fake notes plus ‘abundant’ material for the preparation of cocaine.

That included more than 500 kilos of solid precursors and over 7,000 litres of liquid precursors in addition to laboratory instruments and machinery, together with weapons and ammunition.

The weapons cache included two machetes, four pistols, a revolver, and a hunting gun.

Inquiries started in July 2024 after a Spanish company was suspected of smuggling narcotics into the country via the port of Valencia.

The firm had a commercial relations with an exporter that had a long history of drug trafficking.

The company ostensibly imported frozen fruit pulp which was stored in a Valencia area warehouse, but it contained material used to make cocaine.