26 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Mar, 2025 @ 12:28
···
1 min read

Watch: ‘Narco submarine’ en route to Spain’s Andalucia is busted with 6.6 tonnes of cocaine

by

A ‘NARCO submarine’ carrying 6.6 tonnes of cocaine has been intercepted en route to Spain’s Andalucia.

Believed to be the biggest narco sub ever, the ship was on the way to Sevilla’s Guadalquivir river. 

The bust was a joint operation between Spanish and Portuguese police, with the vessel stopped 500 miles south of the Azores Islands. 

According to Spanish forces, the ship was carrying 6.6 tonnes of cocaine and was managed by five people, one of them reportedly from Sevilla. 

They have all been arrested by Portuguese forces and are being held on São Miguel Island, Portugal.

Operation ‘Natutilus’ marks the first time a submarine has been intercepted on the high seas. 

The mission was carried out thanks to information shared via the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (MAOC-N) with Portuguese authorities, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and the USA’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). 

It is believed the drugs were to be spread throughout Europe after being picked up by speed boats near the Portuguese coast. 

Submarines are increasingly being used to traffic drugs as they are hard to detect and can carry high amounts of cargo. 

Traffickers can also easily sink the ships if surprised by authorities. 

According to the Guardia Civil, the submarine came from Brazil with an ‘undetermined’ amount of cocaine.

It follows the creation of the Maritime Intelligence team of the Central Operative Unit’s anti-drug group, designed to identify and dismantle drug trafficking operations heading to Spain. 

They are working alongside the Guardia Civil’s Regional Centre for Analysis and Intelligence against drug traffickers.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Writing
Previous Story

The Most Trusted Nursing Paper Writing Service of 2025: A Detailed Overview

Woman who threw two dogs to their death from eighth floor balcony in Spain claims she 'can't remember' event after 'taking pills and booze'
Next Story

Woman who threw two dogs to their death from eighth floor balcony in Spain claims she ‘can’t remember’ event after ‘taking pills and booze’

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop