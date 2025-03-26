Woman who threw two dogs to their death from eighth floor balcony in Spain claims she ‘can’t remember’ event after ‘taking pills and booze’

AN ALICANTE woman arrested for animal abuse after throwing her two Yorkie dogs from an eighth-floor apartment balcony, told a court she could not remember what happened.

The 53-year-old woman was bailed on Monday and said her memory loss was down to taking alcohol and pills.

According to the Informacion newspaper, her lawyer plans to produce evidence that she suffers from depression.

YORKSHIRE TERRIER, PIXABAY STOCK IMAGE

The dogs- called Bimba and Max- died immediately on impact with the ground.

The woman told police on Sunday that she was ‘fed up’ about always having to take them for a walk following an alleged argument with her husband.

Anger has built up from neighbours over what happened with demands that Alicante City Council take action against her since she works for them.

She has allegedly been unable to leave her apartment since her court appearance due to a fear of reprisals.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 1pm in the La Albuferta area of the city.

Two pedestrians heard a loud noise and then saw a dog plunge to the ground out of a window- thinking at first that it was a stuffed animal.

Apparently the owner then threw various other items out into the street including the dog’s bed, lead, and toys.

Moments later, a second Yorkie suffered the same fate.