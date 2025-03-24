Two Yorkie dogs killed after owner throws them out of eighth-floor Alicante apartment window

AN ALICANTE woman threw her two Yorkshire terrier dogs out of an eighth-floor apartment window following an argument with her husband over their up-keep.

The animals died immediately on impact with the ground.

The Spaniard, 53, told police that she was ‘fed up’ about always having to take them for a walk, according to the EFE news agency.

The incident happened on Sunday at around 1pm in the La Albuferta area of the city.

Two pedestrians heard a loud noise and then saw a dog plunge to the ground out of a window.

Apparently the owner then threw various other items out into the street including the dog’s bed, lead, and toys.

Moments later, a second dog suffered the same fate.

The Policia Nacional and Policia Local discovered where the pets lived by scanning their microchips.

The woman told arresting officers that she was forced to take the dogs out and ‘it was always her turn’.

Her husband was in the property at the time.

Residents told the police they saw other objects being thrown into the street several days earlier- including what appeared to be turtles.