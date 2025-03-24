24 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Mar, 2025 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

Two Yorkie dogs killed after owner throws them out of eighth-floor Alicante apartment window

by
Two Yorkie dogs killed after owner throws them out of eighth-floor Alicante apartment window
YORKSHIRE TERRIER, STOCK IMAGE

AN ALICANTE woman threw her two Yorkshire terrier dogs out of an eighth-floor apartment window following an argument with her husband over their up-keep.

The animals died immediately on impact with the ground.

The Spaniard, 53, told police that she was ‘fed up’ about always having to take them for a walk, according to the EFE news agency.

READ MORE:

YORKIE(Pixabay image)

The incident happened on Sunday at around 1pm in the La Albuferta area of the city.

Two pedestrians heard a loud noise and then saw a dog plunge to the ground out of a window.

Apparently the owner then threw various other items out into the street including the dog’s bed, lead, and toys.

Moments later, a second dog suffered the same fate.

The Policia Nacional and Policia Local discovered where the pets lived by scanning their microchips.

The woman told arresting officers that she was forced to take the dogs out and ‘it was always her turn’.

Her husband was in the property at the time.

Residents told the police they saw other objects being thrown into the street several days earlier- including what appeared to be turtles.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘Surfer paradise’ in southern Spain is being flooded with luxury developments – including a five-star hotel between two natural parks

Next Story

Scorcher in Spain’s Andalucia this weekend with highs of 27C – including on the Costa del Sol

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop