30 Dec, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
30 Dec, 2024 @ 17:00
··
1 min read

Spanish couple are arrested for animal abuse after ‘farm of horrors’ is discovered in Alicante

by
Spanish couple are arrested for animal abuse after ‘farm of horrors’ is discovered in Alicante

A SPANISH couple face animal abuse charges after dead horses were discovered on their Alicante province farm.

Authorities were tipped off about a farm in an undisclosed part of the Vinalopo Mitja region.

The Guardia Civil’s nature protection unit, Seprona, based in Monovar acted on the information that animals were being kept in deplorable conditions.

READ MORE:

RESCUED HORSE

Officers carried surveillance which confirmed that animals were mistreated and then raided the farm accompanied by a vet.

Grisly discoveries included the bodies of two horses covered in plastic sheeting while two others had died and were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Three horses were still alive on the farm along with several dogs and goats- all kept in inadequate conditions.

The vet had to put down one of the horses due to its medical state, while the rest of the animals were removed to ensure their welfare.

A man, 50, and woman, 43, are being investigated for animal abuse resulting in death.

If convicted they face prison sentences of between three to 18 months, fines, and a ban of up to three years from having any involvement with animals.

They also face charges over health conditions on the farm and lacking appropriate documentation.

The Guardia Civil said their inspection highlighted their commitment to animal welfare as well as appreciating the cooperation of people to report abuse.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Must-visit: These two Malaga towns reflect ‘the real Spain’, according to The Times

Next Story

Double decker trains could be coming to Malaga city ‘to cope with growing demand’

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Double decker trains could be coming to Malaga city ‘to cope with growing demand’

MALAGA could have double decker trains to ‘cope with growing

Must-visit: These two Malaga towns reflect ‘the real Spain’, according to The Times

THE Times has named these two Malaga towns the ‘real