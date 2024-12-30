Spanish couple are arrested for animal abuse after ‘farm of horrors’ is discovered in Alicante

A SPANISH couple face animal abuse charges after dead horses were discovered on their Alicante province farm.

Authorities were tipped off about a farm in an undisclosed part of the Vinalopo Mitja region.

The Guardia Civil’s nature protection unit, Seprona, based in Monovar acted on the information that animals were being kept in deplorable conditions.

Officers carried surveillance which confirmed that animals were mistreated and then raided the farm accompanied by a vet.

Grisly discoveries included the bodies of two horses covered in plastic sheeting while two others had died and were in an advanced state of decomposition.

Three horses were still alive on the farm along with several dogs and goats- all kept in inadequate conditions.

The vet had to put down one of the horses due to its medical state, while the rest of the animals were removed to ensure their welfare.

A man, 50, and woman, 43, are being investigated for animal abuse resulting in death.

If convicted they face prison sentences of between three to 18 months, fines, and a ban of up to three years from having any involvement with animals.

They also face charges over health conditions on the farm and lacking appropriate documentation.

The Guardia Civil said their inspection highlighted their commitment to animal welfare as well as appreciating the cooperation of people to report abuse.