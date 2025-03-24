24 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Mar, 2025 @ 16:14
··
1 min read

Scorcher in Spain’s Andalucia this weekend with highs of 27C – including on the Costa del Sol

by

THE heat will finally return to southern Spain this weekend with forecasters predicting highs of up to 27C in Andalucia and along the Costa del Sol.

The news will bring a sigh of relief to millions in the region who have suffered weeks of rain and storms.

The mercury has already begun to climb today, reaching 19C in Sevilla and 17C on the coast, following a noticeable drop at the weekend.

This trend will continue across the region throughout the week, reaching a peak on Saturday.

On that day, state weather agency is predicting highs of 27C in Sevilla and in the east of the Costa del Sol, namely Rincon de la Victoria.

Highs between Estepona, Marbella and Malaga city will range between 24C and 27C, according to Aemet.

The Atlantic coast of Cadiz and Huelva will see lower maximums of 21C, as will other inland areas like Granada.

After the weekend, the temperatures are expected to drop once more.

According to Aemet, highs will not exceed 19C in the first week of April due to extended cloudy periods.

The clouds, which will stick around until at least April 6, are not expected to bring any showers.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Two Yorkie dogs killed after owner throws them out of eighth-floor Alicante apartment window
Previous Story

Two Yorkie dogs killed after owner throws them out of eighth-floor Alicante apartment window

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop