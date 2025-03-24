Scorcher in Spain’s Andalucia this weekend with highs of 27C – including on the Costa del Sol

THE heat will finally return to southern Spain this weekend with forecasters predicting highs of up to 27C in Andalucia and along the Costa del Sol.

The news will bring a sigh of relief to millions in the region who have suffered weeks of rain and storms.

The mercury has already begun to climb today, reaching 19C in Sevilla and 17C on the coast, following a noticeable drop at the weekend.

This trend will continue across the region throughout the week, reaching a peak on Saturday.

On that day, state weather agency is predicting highs of 27C in Sevilla and in the east of the Costa del Sol, namely Rincon de la Victoria.

Highs between Estepona, Marbella and Malaga city will range between 24C and 27C, according to Aemet.

The Atlantic coast of Cadiz and Huelva will see lower maximums of 21C, as will other inland areas like Granada.

After the weekend, the temperatures are expected to drop once more.

According to Aemet, highs will not exceed 19C in the first week of April due to extended cloudy periods.

The clouds, which will stick around until at least April 6, are not expected to bring any showers.