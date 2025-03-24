It’s NOT over! Weather alerts are issued for parts of Malaga and Cadiz tomorrow – before scorcher this weekend

A SERIES of weather alerts have been issued for Andalucia tomorrow, dashing hopes that the worst of the weather was officially over today.

The yellow warnings by state weather agency Aemet cover Ronda (Malaga), the entire province of Cadiz and the coast of Huelva.

All the affected regions are on alert between 12pm and 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Up to 15mm of rain is expected to fall in an hour, accompanied by thunder storms.

However, the heat will finally return this weekend with forecasters predicting highs of up to 27C in Andalucia and along the Costa del Sol.

The news will bring a sigh of relief to millions in the region who have suffered weeks of rain and storms.

The mercury has already begun to climb in some areas today, reaching 19C in Sevilla, following a noticeable drop at the weekend.

This trend will continue across the region throughout the week, reaching a peak on Saturday.

On that day, state weather agency is predicting highs of 27C in Sevilla and in the east of the Costa del Sol, namely Rincon de la Victoria.

Highs between Estepona, Marbella and Malaga city will range between 24C and 27C, according to Aemet.

The Atlantic coast of Cadiz and Huelva will see lower maximums of 21C, as will other inland areas like Granada.

After the weekend, the temperatures are expected to drop once more.

According to Aemet, highs will not exceed 19C in the first week of April due to extended cloudy periods.

The clouds, which will stick around until at least April 6, are not expected to bring any showers.