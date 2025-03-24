‘Surfer paradise’ in southern Spain is being flooded with luxury developments – including a five-star hotel between two natural parks

A WAVE of luxury developments is sweeping over the Costa de la Luz resort of Tarifa.

The coastal gem, famed for its pristine beaches and strong winds, is now the epicentre of a real estate boom, with high-end hotels, residential projects, and tourist apartments springing up across the municipality.

Over the past two years, at least five major developers, along with Tarifa’s City Council, have pushed forward with projects aimed at meeting demand for housing and tourism.

Conservative estimates suggest over 1,200 new homes will be built through the initiatives, including 400 designated as affordable housing, alongside 1,500 hotel beds.

However, the true scale of development remains unclear as some projects are still awaiting final approval.

Ecohotel Las Piñas will be situated within the confluence of two protected areas: Parque Natural del Estrecho and Parque Natural de Los Alcornocales.

One of the most contentious plans has involved a major redevelopment of the coastal area of Los Lances beach.

The proposal, signed in September 2024 between the City Council and Marbella-based developer Granparcela SL, aimed to revamp a 150,000 m2 stretch of land, incorporating high-end apartments, a hotel, and commercial spaces.

The plan, which also proposed relocating local schools and the La Tarifeña canning factory, faced immediate backlash from residents and activists.

Fierce opposition from the group ‘Tarifa no se vende’ led to protests, forcing the City Council to suspend the agreement within a month.

Despite the setback, several other large-scale projects remain on track.

A look at the interior design of the Ecohotel project.

One of the most striking luxury developments is the Ecohotel Las Piñas, a five-star project backed by Belgian investors.

Nestled between two natural parks, the €40 million hotel will have 18 private villas with three to six bedrooms, four senior suites, and 22 junior suites.

It will also feature a 1,000 m2 spa, multiple outdoor pools, a gym, a high-end restaurant, and a beach club.

Though construction and operational permits have been secured, the project is currently undergoing judicial review.

Should the legal process conclude in their favour, investors intend to commence construction immediately, aiming for completion within two years.

Alberro Architects have recently released images of what Ecohotel Las Piñas will look like.

Adding to the influx of high-end ventures, Altanea, a Cordoba-based developer, is working with renowned chefs Jose Andres and Angel Leon to create a five-star glamping site and culinary school in nearby Bolonia.

The project aims to blend sustainable tourism with world-class gastronomy.

While developers tout these projects as economic boons that will create jobs and modernise Tarifa, concerns are mounting over the town’s ability to support such rapid growth.

The City Council’s Urban Planning Department is struggling with outdated regulations and a lack of resources, making it difficult to process permits efficiently.

Additionally, Tarifa faces ongoing wastewater treatment problems, with raw sewage still being discharged into the sea at Los Lances beach.