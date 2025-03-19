Tiny 11m2 flat goes on sale in Malaga for €125,000: Listing praises ‘unique opportunity’

MALAGA’S soaring property market has reached new heights with an 11m2 studio apartment listed for sale at €125,000.

Situated on Calle San Telmo, in the city’s historic centre, and just 90 metres from Calle Larios, the flat’s ‘spectacular location’ is compromised by its price.

The property is listed at 14m2, but the advertiser notes only 11m2 is usable.

That puts the price per square metre at €11,364, which is nearly triple the average price per square metre in Malaga city centre, standing at €3,932.

The studio is located on the ground floor of a residential building, offering a functional layout designed to maximise every square meter.

According to the listing on Idealista, the property is intended for those who prioritise location over space, as it places residents right in the heart of Malaga.

While the apartment’s size is minimal, the listing highlights its clever space optimisation.

The key features include a living area with an integrated kitchenette, equipped with essential appliances, a compact and modern bathroom, and a lofted sleeping space which makes use of vertical height to create separation from the main living area.

The flat also has an exterior-facing window, providing some natural light despite the limited space.