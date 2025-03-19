Locals in southern Spain joke that they are ‘living in the UK’ after weeks of non-stop rain and storms

ANDALUCIANS are joking southern Spain has turned into Britain after weeks of non-stop storms and rain soak the region.

As wet weather continues to plague Spain this week, locals are despairing that it is the ‘new UK’.

Social media users in Andalucia joked that ‘[their] mum made fish and chips for tea’ after it has rained for two weeks non stop.

Another commented: “I went to order an Alhambra 1925 today and the waiter told me they only had Guinness or London Pride.”

Meanwhile in Sevilla, an X user quipped: “The Giralda now looks like Big Ben!”

Local news outlet Andalucia Directo posted a picture of a typical Andalucian breakfast of tomato on toast slowly morphing into a full English with the caption ‘12 days of non-stop rain.’

Lleva 12 días lloviendo sin parar en Andalucía pic.twitter.com/x1MwxqKsCU — Andalucía Directo ? (@adirecto) March 11, 2025

On Instagram, users added to the jokes, saying: “Now Malaga is Malachester, Cadiz is Newcadiztle, Almeria Almeripool, Sevilla Seffield and Huelva Huelvham.”

Another chimed in: “I’m writing from Madrid, capital of the UK,” while another added “I’ve done my Erasmus in London without even having to leave Sevilla.”