19 Mar, 2025
19 Mar, 2025 @ 14:26
··
1 min read

Locals in southern Spain joke that they are ‘living in the UK’ after weeks of non-stop rain and storms

by

ANDALUCIANS are joking southern Spain has turned into Britain after weeks of non-stop storms and rain soak the region. 

As wet weather continues to plague Spain this week, locals are despairing that it is the ‘new UK’.

Social media users in Andalucia joked that ‘[their] mum made fish and chips for tea’ after it has rained for two weeks non stop.

Another commented: “I went to order an Alhambra 1925 today and the waiter told me they only had Guinness or London Pride.”

Meanwhile in Sevilla, an X user quipped: “The Giralda now looks like Big Ben!”

Local news outlet Andalucia Directo posted a picture of a typical Andalucian breakfast of tomato on toast slowly morphing into a full English with the caption ‘12 days of non-stop rain.’ 

On Instagram, users added to the jokes, saying: “Now Malaga is Malachester, Cadiz is Newcadiztle, Almeria Almeripool, Sevilla Seffield and Huelva Huelvham.” 

Another chimed in: “I’m writing from Madrid, capital of the UK,” while another added “I’ve done my Erasmus in London without even having to leave Sevilla.”

‘The average Andaluz after 181172 days without seeing the sun’

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

