Have a picture paw-fect day with your pooch at Andalucia’s best beach for dogs

COOL OFF with your furry friend after a ruff day at Motril’s dog beach on Granada’s Costa Tropical.

The beach, located in a specially designated area of the Motril coastline, has earned the title of ‘the best dog beach in Andalucia.’

“Our dog loves being here. There is water, space and other dogs. It’s the best place we have nearby,” Ana Pérez from Escúzar in Granada told Sur.

READ MORE: First dog beach with a dedicated car park is coming to this town on Spain’s Costa del Sol

At the well-equipped and fetching beach, you’ll find specific animal showers and convenient access and parking areas.

“This is where they are at their best. We come from Los Yesos because the beach we have there is very small and with many rocks. This one, on the other hand, is wide and comfortable”, said Maricruz, who was visiting Motril all the way from Madrid with her three dogs.

“There is no other place like this for them. The town hall has done a good job. Here they can swim, there are showers and everything is designed so that people and animals can be together,” Motril local Isidoro Expósito said. He enjoys swimming in the water with his dog.

READ MORE: Irresponsible anglers’ fish hooks on Fuengirola’s dog beach poses big risk to canines

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.