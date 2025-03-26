Warning for dog walkers in Marbella after sighting of deadly processionary caterpillars

THE return of the sunshine has brought with it an unwelcome pest as deadly processionary caterpillars have been spotted in Marbella.

A chain of the insects, whose toxic hairs can cause severe allergic reactions in humans and particularly dogs, was photographed in Puerto Banus.

Their tiny, airborne hairs can cause humans skin rashes, eye irritation, respiratory issues, and severe allergic reactions.

Deadly processionary caterpillars crawling along the ground.

But to curious pet dogs and cats they are especially threatening – contact can lead to swollen tongues, breathing problems, necrosis, and even death if untreated.

The hairs are ‘ready to act as poisoned darts the moment the caterpillar feels it is in danger,’ according to Anecpla, Spain’s national association of environmental health companies.

In recent seasons they have been appearing earlier and earlier as Spain’s winters have become milder, but March’s downpours had kept them at bay.

However, the imminent return of sunny days and temperatures above 20C will see them begin to descend from the trees in long lines searching for soil to burrow into to make their cocoons.

They are especially prevalent around green spaces and pine trees, where the moths lay their eggs.

Marbella, with its parklands, golf courses and residential gardens is a particular hotspot.

The destructive pest was already spotted in Alhaurín de la Torre last month before the rains came.

Both the Guardia Civil and the Policia Nacional have put out alerts on their social media channels.

“Be very careful if you are walking with your dog and you see a processionary caterpillar. This insect has stinging hairs that can cause a very serious reaction,” the Guardia Civil warned.