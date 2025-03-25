Deadly illegal steroids and medicines worth €1m seized by police on Spain’s Costa del Sol

DANGEROUS unapproved medicines and anabolic steroids with a retail value of €1 million have been seized from a Fuengirola storage area by the Policia Nacional.

Half a million doses were removed in the raid and two men arrested.

Almost all of the products were bought in Asia and were set to be distributed across Spain.

Unlicensed medications included treatments for erectile dysfunction or breast cancer following a mastectomy.

Most of the items like steroids and hormones were aimed at keep-fit fanatics working out in gyms.

The gang leader bought the products and imported them into Europe via Eastern countries.

They then were brought into Spain- and Fuengirola specifically- via transport companies.

Experts said taking the items could seriously damage health and were not properly stored.

A Policia Nacional statement said: “Among the medicines, we found glass and unlabelled plastic containers with pills and other substances made in clandestine laboratories.”

An undisclosed amount of cocaine was also discovered at the Fuengirola storage unit.

Officers removed 20,000 boxes and blister packs totalling half a million doses.

“It is the high number of substances that makes this operation one of the most major in recent years against traffickers of anabolic steroids and other products that did not have regulatory authorisation,” the police statement said.

All of the items will be analysed by Spain’s Agency for Medicines and Health products.

The two arrested men have been charged with crimes against public health and belonging to a criminal organisation.

The Policia Nacional investigation is still active and pending further arrests as more people associated with the enterprise have been identified.