25 Mar, 2025
25 Mar, 2025 @ 16:52
Watch: Malaga town becomes a ‘winter wonderland’ as freak hail storm turns streets white

by

A MALAGA town resembles a winter wonderland today after being blanketed by hail and sleet.

Roads and terraces across Alhaurin el Grande have been turned white in just a few hours following an onslaught of icy rain on Tuesday.

Footage shared online shows how streets appear as if they are covered in snow, while some have been turned into rapids as the hail melts.

The Costa del Sol was placed on an emergency yellow alert by state weather agency Aemet this afternoon, joining Ronda, Cadiz province and the coast of Huelva.

Forecasters were forced to include the Costa del Sol amid a deluge of intense localised showers, which will bring up to 15mm of rainfall within an hour.

The alert is in place on the coast and some inland areas, including Alhuarin el Grande, until 7pm tonight, extended to 8pm in all other affected areas.

It comes as footage shared on X today showed residents in Malaga being surprised by hail storms.

According to reports, some cars on the AP-7 were forced to pull over or take refuge in service stations during the intense downpours of icy rain.

The wet weather is being caused by the last remnants of Storm Martinho, which is leaving the peninsula this evening.

In its wake will be an uptick in temperatures that will reach its peak by the weekend, when highs of 27C are forecast for parts of Andalucia on Saturday.

