Spain extends weather alert to the Costa del Sol as hail and storms sweep across Andalucia

THE clouds have once again darkened above southern Spain as hail, rain and thunderstorms sweep across Andalucia.

The Costa del Sol was placed on an emergency yellow alert by state weather agency Aemet this afternoon, joining Ronda, Cadiz province and the coast of Huelva.

@Storm_Malaga en Alhaurin El Grande,

Granizando , tormentas pic.twitter.com/FobO23kzAI — juan daniel benitez (@juandabenitez) March 25, 2025

Granizo en el Puerto de la torre @Storm_Malaga pic.twitter.com/NMLXZeqLlj — saray ?? (@saraysaant) March 25, 2025

Forecasters were forced to include the Costa del Sol amid a deluge of intense localised showers, which will bring up to 15mm of rainfall within an hour.

The alert is in place on the coast until 7pm tonight, extended to 8pm in all other affected areas.

It comes as footage shared on X today showed residents in Malaga being surprised by hail storms.

According to reports, some cars on the AP-7 were forced to pull over or take refuge in service stations during the intense downpours of icy rain.

The wet weather is being caused by the last remnants of Storm Martinho, which is leaving the peninsula this evening.

In its wake will be an uptick in temperatures that will reach its peak by the weekend, when highs of 27C are forecast for parts of Andalucia on Saturday.