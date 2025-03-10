Illegal laboratory capable of making three million doses of anabolic steroids is raided in Spain

AN ILLEGAL laboratory with enough material to produce three million doses of anabolic steroids has been busted by the Policia Nacional.

The clandestine facility was located in an unnamed Alicante province town.

11 people have been arrested with the group hand-delivering steroids to customers to minimise the chances of being caught.

Six addresses were raided and over 300,000 doses of illegal products and three kilos of active ingredients were impounded.

The material used to make the steroids was imported from mainly Asian countries and arrived in packets that claimed to contain flour, pasta or nutritional supplements.

In an unhygienic setting, the lab mixed the ingredients with oils, colourings, and other cutting agents to make the final product.

The gang leader is said to have pocketed at least €15,000 per month from the enterprise.

He was very cautious about attracting the attention of authorities and because of that, he rejected suggestions to roll out sales nationally.