THOUSANDS of doses of illegally-imported anabolic steroids have been seized in Policia Nacional raids across the Valencian Community.

16 people have been arrested for running a racket that distributed the drugs to sports nutrition shops and gyms, as well as over 200 overseas clients in France, Italy, and the USA..

‘Mules’ were paid to bring in packs of as much as 25 kilos of the banned substances from Bulgaria.

The parcels were taken to two warehouses for the drugs to be ‘prepared’ with three-large scale distributors operating out of Benidorm, Calpe, and Gandia.

Various Bulgarian names were used to make the shipments.

Four homes and five gyms in the Valencia region were searched, with over 255,000 illegal doses being seized in addition to small quantities of cocaine and marijuana, as well as six mobile phones.

Parcels from Bulgaria containing 1,200 boxes of unauthorised drugs were removed.

Six people in charge of receiving, storing, and preparing the Bulgarian imports were arrested in the first phase of the Policia Nacional operation.

The second phase targeted the distribution arm of the gang, including vendors who sold large amounts of the steroids to shops or gyms.

READ MORE:-