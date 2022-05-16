7 bedroom Villa for sale in Torrent - € 590,000

Villa Torrent, Valencia 7 beds 6 baths € 590,000

Exclusive home, located in one of the most residential areas of Torrente.It consists of seven double bedrooms, and six bathrooms, a large kitchen, two living rooms, a fireplace, several terraces, a swimming pool, a beautiful consolidated garden, a garage for three cars.High quality construction such as mobila doors, radiator heating, handmade brick façade.In the area there are all kinds of services, shopping centers, leisure, national and international schools, public transport, metro and bus. Very well connected with the city and with the exits to different highways… See full property details