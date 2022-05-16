Weekly Market News – 16/05/2022

Stock markets had another rough week with some very choppy moves on concerns over monetary tightening to combat high inflation and a possible recession. A decent bounce on Friday repaired some of the damage, but share markets still finished down for the week, with government bond markets being one of the few places to hide. There’s a lot to focus on this week on both the economic and corporate front and we’d expect the trajectory of the Pound to remain in focus ahead of some key data points for the UK economy.

Last Week

Stock markets had another tough week; US and big technology shares weighed. Recent declines have now taken the P/E of the US share market below its 5 and 10 year averages.

The Pound continued its decline vs the US Dollar – now down over 9% for the year.

Bond markets improved as yields fell, although credit struggled.

Gold gave up ground, with mining shares bearing the brunt of losses.

Economic data was fairly bleak, with continued evidence of persistent inflation and weak growth in the UK and China.

Things to look out for this week