10 Mar, 2025
10 Mar, 2025 @ 10:17
Watch: Flood chaos on Spain’s Costa del Sol after night of heavy rain – with DAYS of showers to come

HEAVY rainfall sparked by Storm Jana has caused mass flooding across the Costa del Sol overnight.

Footage shared online shows towns like Torremolinos completely inundated with flood water, with stairs and roads turned into rivers and gushing streams.

In Velez-Malaga, a family had to be rescued moments before their car was washed away by a torrent of water.

Roads across Malaga, Marbella and Estepona have also been flooded, and the wet weather is only set to continue throughout this week.

State weather agency has placed the Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce regions under a yellow for the rest of Monday.

Forecasters predict up to 15mm of rainfall in an hour or 40mm in 12 hours.

Meanwhile, according to current weather models, Malaga province will experience showers until at least the weekend.

Also on a yellow alert for rainfall today are the whole provinces of Sevilla, Cadiz and Huelva.

Weather warnings in place for Andalucia on March 10, 2025

In Estepona, traffic has been closed off on the Los Pedregales road due to a surge in the Vaquero ravine.

Puerto Banus in Marbella has also seen the underpass leading to La Sala closed after being inundated with rain water.

