Lawyer rubbishes DNA link to sole suspect in brutal murder of Audrey Fang in Spain

EXPERTS have found DNA belonging to the suspect arrested for the murder of Singaporean Audrey Fang on her body.

L’Opinion de Murcia reports that the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Science have confirmed a sample is linked to Mitchell Ong, who was arrested in April 2024, but Ong’s lawyer has rubbished the identification.

Fang’s body was discovered dumped in a ditch in Abanilla(Murcia).

READ MORE:

SUSPECT ONG

The DNA match was for the Y-chromosome haplotype, which is a set of genetic markers passed directly from father to son.

Ong’s lawyer Maria Jesus Ruiz de Castaneda said the findings cannot be used to identify a person conclusively, as the genetic marker is shared with all male members of Ong’s paternal lineage.

She added that the finding ‘reinforces the need to expand the investigation to include other possible individuals’.

“Mitchell Ong maintains his innocence, fully trusts the work of the Spanish justice system, and will continue to collaborate in all necessary to clarify the truth,” she said.

Ong, 43, was detained in Alicante after Audrey Fang’s body was found with multiple stab wounds.

Fang, an architect, left Singapore on April 4 to travel alone to Javea on the Costa Blanca.

She was supposed to return eight days later but became uncontactable on April 10.

The 39-year-old died from knife wounds and head trauma.

Ong, who was previously an insurance agent and a financial expert, was found to be nominated as the sole beneficiary of Fang’s Central Provident Fund savings, with the accounts reportedly containing around €500,000.