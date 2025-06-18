Unprecedented June ‘tropical nights’ with 28C temperatures lead to lack of sleep in Spain

A MID-JUNE heatwave has brought humid and tropical nights to large parts of Spain- posing problems to people trying to get a good night’s sleep.

Temperatures are up to 10C above average for the time of year with values akin to late-July.

The hottest night was Monday into Tuesday at Aliseda in Caceres province with a minimum of 28.1C while Jaen recorded 26.8C.

AEMET’S RUBEN DEL CAMPO

The early hours of Wednesday saw Jaen record the highest minimum with 24.6C.

Other areas where it did not drop below 24C included parts of Almeria and Jaen provinces; San Javier in the Murcia region, and Castellon and Sagunto in the Valencian Community.

Ruben del Campo, spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), said. “The high night temperatures are the most outstanding features of this current heatwave.”

He suggested that even northern Spain might see hot nights and dawn values of 23C in the Cantabrian Sea area.

“In the Mediterranean, Almeria and Alicante areas, temperatures will not fall below 23C with a muggy feeling due to high humidity,” del Campo added.

“In inland parts of Andalusia and Extremadura, torrid nights are expected, with more than 25C for example in Jaen.”

The tropical nights are set to continue until at least Monday.

According to historical comparison figures from Datadicto, cities and towns on the Mediterranean coast recorded an average of 15.4C during the nights of the first half of June back in the 60s and 70s.

That has risen to 18.7C in the current decade and in 2025, the record has been smashed with 20.5C.