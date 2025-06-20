20 Jun, 2025
20 Jun, 2025 @ 11:34
··
1 min read

Ukrainian fraudster makes big mistake by going for appointment at Benidorm police station

by
POLICIA NACIONAL STATION, BENIDORM

A UKRAINIAN fugitive accused of a €1 million fraud served himself up on a plate to the police in Benidorm when he went to renew his foreigner’s ID card.

The man had an International Arrest Warrant(OID) issued against him by Ukrainian authorities in February.

He had booked an appointment at Benidorm’s Policia Nacional station to sort out his ID card but did not walk out a free man.

POLICIA NACIONAL, BENIDORM

As is routine, a verification check was done via the police database and the OID in his name popped up on the screen.

Officers then executed one of the easiest arrests of the year without having to leave their headquarters.

The fugitive is accused of running a con in 2023 and 2024 in the Ukrainian region of Lviv.

The detainee allegedly persuaded 40 people to invest in a vehicle import business but they got nothing in return as he pocketed just over €1 million and left the country.

As is routine in such matters, he was transferred to the custody of the National Court who will process Ukraine’s extradition request.

