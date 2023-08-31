A RESIDENTS group in San Miguel de Salinas say they don’t want a clay quarry to reopen because of heavy lorries using narrow roads and a negative effect on the local environment.

The Valencian government has published a favourable environmental impact study for the 32,000 m2 site to resume activity at Las Majadas near Villamartin.

The quarry is in a protected forestry zone and the annual amount of clay to be extracted is projected to be 10,000 cubic metres.

The Association of Neighbours of San Miguel has appealed to the local council to oppose the reopening which they say will lead to an abundance of lorries having to use the CV-95 and CV-941 highways.

“The council should not authorise roads to be used and should oppose this project,” the association said.

It is also against activity on the site due to environmental concerns.

In a statement, the group said: “When the quarry was illegally used at the end of the last century, the exploitation led to the removal of forest soil and the general degradation of the environment.”

“The authorisation of this type of industry is incompatible with the local flora and fauna as well as the municipality’s tourism,” it added.

