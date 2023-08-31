Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

  1 beds

  1 baths

€ 350,000

1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 350,000

Cozy apartment in a stylish building in Palma This cozy, completely renovated apartment is located in a stylish building in Palma. The apartment has a living area of ??50 square meters and offers a spacious and bright living room with a dining area and access to a terrace, an open kitchen equipped with all the necessary modern appliances, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The apartment is fully equipped with air conditioning and heating. The building has an elevator. All the necessary infrastructure is located in immediate pedestrian accessibility… See full property details

