23 Jun, 2025
23 Jun, 2025
Robot dog called in to sniff out radioactivity at Spanish nuclear power plant

Spot, the robotic dog. Credit GDES

SPANISH boffins will have a new best friend as they decommission a nuclear power station – a robotic dog called Spot.

Developed by Boston Dynamics, it is being adapted for nuclear decommissioning work at Spain’s Santa Maria de Garoña Nuclear Power Plant.

The plant was shut down in December 2012 and defuelled shortly after. It is currently undergoing a two-phase decommissioning process managed by Enresa, the Spanish national radioactive waste management company, expected to last ten years.

Spot will be customised and deployed through a temporary joint venture between energy services company GDES and technology firm Alisys.

The system will include a robotic arm equipped with various measurement instruments and advanced spectrometric analysis software, enabling real-time data interpretation.

All collected data will be transmitted to a cloud-based platform for remote operation and analysis.

The robot will be used to assist in examining materials, walls, and floors to support dismantling and waste management efforts – in other words finding out where any radioactivity is still present.

The project involves the development, testing, and commissioning of the robotic system, along with training for Enresa personnel who will eventually operate it.

GDES described the initiative as the first of its kind in Spain. The use of the robot is expected to improve the identification of non-contaminated areas, increase efficiency in radiation measurements, and enhance occupational safety by aligning with ALARA principles (As Low As Reasonably Achievable).

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

