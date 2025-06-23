Robot dog called in to sniff out radioactivity at Spanish nuclear power plant

SPANISH boffins will have a new best friend as they decommission a nuclear power station – a robotic dog called Spot.

Developed by Boston Dynamics, it is being adapted for nuclear decommissioning work at Spain’s Santa Maria de Garoña Nuclear Power Plant.

The plant was shut down in December 2012 and defuelled shortly after. It is currently undergoing a two-phase decommissioning process managed by Enresa, the Spanish national radioactive waste management company, expected to last ten years.

Spot will be customised and deployed through a temporary joint venture between energy services company GDES and technology firm Alisys.

The system will include a robotic arm equipped with various measurement instruments and advanced spectrometric analysis software, enabling real-time data interpretation.

All collected data will be transmitted to a cloud-based platform for remote operation and analysis.

The robot will be used to assist in examining materials, walls, and floors to support dismantling and waste management efforts – in other words finding out where any radioactivity is still present.

The project involves the development, testing, and commissioning of the robotic system, along with training for Enresa personnel who will eventually operate it.

GDES described the initiative as the first of its kind in Spain. The use of the robot is expected to improve the identification of non-contaminated areas, increase efficiency in radiation measurements, and enhance occupational safety by aligning with ALARA principles (As Low As Reasonably Achievable).