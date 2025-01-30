‘I’m so scared’: Trans woman suffers horrific attack on the streets of Madrid

POLICE are looking for two men who brutally assaulted a trans woman in the Madrid area last Sunday.

The attack took place at around 3.45am in Alcala de Henares. north-east of the capital.

Carla Antonelli, 40, and her 41-year-old boyfriend were walking home when two men started to insult them before physically assaulting them.

READ MORE:

CARLA’S INJURIES(‘X’ image)

One of the aggressors held her partner, while the other attacker knelt on top of Carla before beating her and calling her a ‘f—-t’.

Carla described the attack as ‘very quick and violent’.

At one stage her boyfriend managed to free himself to help her and pushed the attacker away.

Before fleeing, one of the men then kicked Carla as she lay on the ground.

The attackers were frightened off when they saw a garbage truck and a pedestrian approaching the scene.

“Although I am still in a lot of pain, I know that the physical scars will heal, but I am so scared and suffer from continuous panic attacks,” stated Carla.

“I just can’t get the picture out of me of the man’s eyes as he kept beating me and clearly enjoyed doing it.”

After getting medical attention, the couple filed a complaint with the Policia Nacional.

Alcala’s equality councillor, Santiago Alonso, condemned the attack and has offered support to the victims- both legal and psychological.