Here’s how to pick up a luxury car for just one euro: The catch? They’ve been confiscated in Spain’s war on the narcos

CAR enthusiasts and bargain hunters have a unique opportunity to own high-end vehicles at an unbelievably low price.

But what’s the catch? Well, they were seized from drug traffickers.

The Spanish Government’s National Drug Plan has put an unprecedented 186 vehicles from the Strait of Gibraltar and across Spain in an online auction.

Running from February 20th to May 22nd, it will feature an array of vehicles that promise extraordinary deals, with some luxury cars starting at just one euro.

Spanning six different Spanish cities including Madrid, Valencia, and several coastal locations, the sale includes impressive models such as a 2010 BMW X5 xDrive 40D priced at €4,300 and a 2007 Audi A5 3.0 TDI starting at €3,100.

Potential buyers can participate through the Escrapalia online platform, which requires a simple registration process and a participation deposit.

The website offers comprehensive details about each vehicle, including make, model, mileage, and condition photographs.

While many vehicles have been inactive and might require restoration, the extraordinarily low prices present an attractive proposition for those willing to invest some effort.

The auction isn’t just about selling cars – it’s part of a broader strategy to combat drug trafficking.

All proceeds will be directed to the Seized Goods Fund, which supports drug prevention, victim assistance, rehabilitation programs, and international anti-narcotics cooperation.

The fund will distribute money to various entities including autonomous communities, local corporations, NGOs, and security forces.

Some of the most eye-catching bargains include a 1998 Audi A3 1.8 5V and a 1997 Volvo S40 1.8 16V, both starting at one euro.

More modest options include a Citroën Picasso for €60 and a Citroën C5 starting at just €30.

The auction locations are diverse, covering cities such as Albacete, Badajoz, Girona, Huesca, La Coruña, Las Palmas, Malaga, Ceuta, and the Balearic Islands.

Successful bidders will need to complete a straightforward process: submit a copy of their ID, sign the auction terms, receive a payment order, and then coordinate vehicle collection.

The platform ensures transparency, with winners receiving a full refund of their initial deposit after completing the purchase.

For those interested in participating, detailed information is available on the Escrapalia platform, with further inquiries directed to ffabrich@surusin.com.

Potential buyers are advised to carefully review each vehicle’s condition, as the low starting prices reflect both the seizure circumstances and potential restoration needs.