Drought-starved Malaga revived: Reservoirs jump over 10% after recent rains to beat levels not seen since 2023

RESERVOIRS in Malaga province hold more water than at any time in the last two years.

The province now contains over 200 million litres of water for the first time since spring 2023.

This dramatic improvement marks a stark contrast to the water crisis that gripped the region just a year ago, when authorities were actively preparing to import water by boat.

La Concepcion reservoir, which serves the Costa del Sol, stands nearly four-fifths full, approaching 45 million litres – or an 11.6% jump in just a week and nearly tripling in a year.

The Conde de Guadalhorce reservoir is close behind at two-thirds full, seeing a 61% increase after this week’s rains.

In contrast, the Guadalhorce at just 14.8% and the Limonero barely budged at 31%.

The Viñuela reservoir, the largest in Malaga, serving the Axarquía region, neither saw an increase, sitting at just 36 million litres – or only 22% of its total capacity.

Local water management experts caution of continued challenges, emphasising that complete water security remains a distant goal.

For urban water supply, the current reservoir levels could theoretically support a population of 3 million for an entire year – a glimmer of hope for those who remember the tense water restrictions of recent years.

The improvement comes with a series of ongoing and planned infrastructure projects that promise to further stabilise the region’s water resources.

Upcoming initiatives include new wells in Bajo Guadalhorce, the expansion of the Marbella desalination plant, and ambitious plans for new desalination facilities in Vélez and Axarquía.

The regional authorities are also moving forward with plans for new reservoirs at Río Grande and Gibralmedina, demonstrating a long-term commitment to water security.

Meteorological forecasts bring additional good news, with predictions of continued rainfall in the coming days.

While this doesn’t signal a complete end to the drought, it offers a much-needed respite for local communities.

Just twelve months ago, emergency plans were being drawn up to import water by sea, with infrastructure prepared in Malaga and Cartagena ports.

Now, the landscape has transformed, though challenges remain.

However Malaga and the Axarquía regions still face severe and grave drought conditions as water management remains a critical concern for the region.