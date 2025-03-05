Blood rain beckons: Storms are sweeping across Spain with these areas most affected

CALIMA rain is sweeping across southeastern Spain and heading towards Malaga province, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Aemet has identified the southeastern peninsula and Balearic Islands as the primary areas likely to get a red blanket from dust-laden skies.

The current conditions are creating a rare meteorological scenario where dust from North Africa will mix with incoming rain, potentially resulting in mud rain.

Murcia, Alicante, Almería, and parts of the Valencian Community such as Valencia and Castellón can expect to be most affected.

PPI de la composición nacional radar de las últimas horas pic.twitter.com/c1qwHsd61Z March 5, 2025

Southeast coastal areas and the Balearic Islands are most at risk of experiencing these distinctive weather conditions.

Aemet has issued yellow weather alerts across Malaga province, warning of precipitation that could transform into mud deposits.

While the mud rain is expected to be most pronounced in the southeastern regions, the phenomenon is not limited to a single location.

Coastal and interior areas of the southeast are particularly likely to witness this unique weather pattern, with varying intensity depending on local conditions.

Meteorologists recommend residents in affected areas prepare for potentially messy rain and reduced visibility.

The calima effect brings not just visual changes but also the potential for light dust deposits on surfaces, vehicles, and outdoor areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable, with light to moderate winds from the southeast contributing to the dust movements.