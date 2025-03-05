5 Mar, 2025
5 Mar, 2025 @ 17:09
1 min read

Blood rain beckons: Storms are sweeping across Spain with these areas most affected

by
Spain: Saharan Dust Covers Madrid
March 15, 2022; Madrid, Spain: Calima covers cars parked in the street. A high amount of dust in suspension coming from Sahara have arrived today in Madrid and other cities in Spain leaving an orange tone in the sky and dust in the streets (Photo by Alvaro Laguna / Pacific Press)

CALIMA rain is sweeping across southeastern Spain and heading towards Malaga province, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Aemet has identified the southeastern peninsula and Balearic Islands as the primary areas likely to get a red blanket from dust-laden skies. 

The current conditions are creating a rare meteorological scenario where dust from North Africa will mix with incoming rain, potentially resulting in mud rain. 

Murcia, Alicante, Almería, and parts of the Valencian Community such as Valencia and Castellón can expect to be most affected.

Southeast coastal areas and the Balearic Islands are most at risk of experiencing these distinctive weather conditions.

Aemet has issued yellow weather alerts across Malaga province, warning of precipitation that could transform into mud deposits. 

While the mud rain is expected to be most pronounced in the southeastern regions, the phenomenon is not limited to a single location. 

Coastal and interior areas of the southeast are particularly likely to witness this unique weather pattern, with varying intensity depending on local conditions.

Meteorologists recommend residents in affected areas prepare for potentially messy rain and reduced visibility. 

The calima effect brings not just visual changes but also the potential for light dust deposits on surfaces, vehicles, and outdoor areas.

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable, with light to moderate winds from the southeast contributing to the dust movements.

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain's most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press?

