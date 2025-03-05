Ryanair announces new date when paper boarding passes will be abolished

BUDGET airline Ryanair has delayed its plans to scrap paper boarding passes in May.

The Irish carrier says it will now introduce the measure at the start of this year’s winter schedule on November 3.

From that date, travellers can only use digital boarding passes which are only available by having the Ryanair app on their smartphone.

It claims that 80% of its passengers already use the digital format as opposed to printing out boarding details.

Ryanair suggests that the aim of the change- which assumes everybody has a smartphone- is to reduce paper usage.

It also states that the move will ‘almost completely eliminate’ check-in fees at airports, as everybody will have to go through the process online.

The company has not said how much money it will save by reducing check-in desks at airports.

“This shift towards 100% paperless boarding passes will allow us to offer a better travel experience for customers,” said Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dara Brady.

Brady stressed the app will allow people to get news about flight delays with real-time updates and alternative flight options.

He said travellers will be able to access live information about flights, boarding gates and other services.

Ryanair trumpeted a more positive impact on the environment, by reducing the use of paper, thus saving 300 tons of waste per year.

In addition, it hoped that the digital transition will contribute to a more ‘agile and efficient’ operation for its passengers.