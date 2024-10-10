Ryanair confirms major change to its check-in rules for next year

RYANAIR has announced a major change to its boarding pass rules for next year.

The budget carrier this week confirmed that it will scrap paper boarding passes completely by May 2025.

The move was confirmed by Irish boss Michael O’Leary, who said that 60% of customers already use mobile phone passes when travelling.

Under the changes, there will be no option to check in at the airport, with every passenger having to check-in via the app on their phone or tablet device.

It also means, naturally, that charges for checking in and printing off passes at the airport would no longer exist.

O’Leary said: “Our goal is to eliminate check-in desks at the airport, just like we’ve done with luggage counters.

“Everything will be managed through the app, making the process fully digital and eliminating paper entirely.”

He added: “I’m one of the last remaining people still showing up with my piece of paper.

“It also means, once we get everybody onto the app, nobody will ever again pay for a boarding pass at an airport – the airport check in fee will be gone.

“So, I think it will be a smoother, easier journey for everybody.”

It is not yet clear how the new system will work in countries like Morocco, Turkey and Albania, where physical boarding passes are mandatory.