‘Disgusting!’: Ryanair changes its hand luggage policy, sparking a backlash

RYANAIR has received criticism online after increasing the potential price of bringing a large carry on onto your flight.

As ever, if you want to bring a 10kg suitcase onboard, you need to pay a fee to upgrade your ticket to ‘priority boarding’.

But previously, the cost to upgrade cost between €6 and €36 online, and €20 to €38 when done at the airport.

However, according to Ryanair’s website, this has recently changed.

If you upgrade your ticket after you’ve made the booking or at the airport, you will now be charged between €20 and €60 for priority boarding.

The update has sparked some backlash online.

One X user wrote: “OMG @Ryanair 40 quid for a 10Kg Hold Bag absolutely disgusting price, wouldn’t have been so bad for a 22kg hold But that is DISGUSTING.”

Another disgruntled customer said a bag can now cost more than the flight itself.

He fumed: “Ryanair make me laugh. Going [to] Nice for five days in October with my best mate.

“Return flights were 55 quid, thought good price. To add my bag just to the cabin was 66 quid, how does my bag cost more than the flights.”

Ryanair said in a statement to NorthWalesLive that the fee for priority depends on the route and travel dates.

A spokesperson said: “Non-priority customers who have not added a bag to their booking can still purchase a 10kg Check-in bag at the airport bag drop desk for €/£ 35.99.

“Non-priority customers who bring their 10kg Check-in bag to the boarding gate may check it in against payment of a fee of €/£ 46.00 – €/£ 60.00.

“This is to align with the gate bag fee if passengers choose to bring their 10kg to the boarding gate and want to carry it on board, then they are subject to a gate fee.”