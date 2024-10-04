4 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
4 Oct, 2024 @ 16:21
1 min read

Highly-experienced fighter pilot is killed in mysterious crash in Spain: €60m jet went down over Aragon

by

A HIGHLY-experienced fighter pilot has died in Spain after crashing into a field.

Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin crashed his €60million F-18 jet in Peralejos, Teruel, at around 1pm on Friday.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, with Martin said to have had extensive flying experience.

Spain’s air force wrote on X: “We regret to inform you all that the death of our colleague, Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin, assigned to Fleet 12, has been confirmed…

“We share the grief of his family and friends. Rest in peace, comrade.”

Firefighters were called to the scene to ensure flames from the wreckage did not spark a forest fire.

The aircraft belonged to Fleet 12, based in Torrejon de Ardoz (Madrid).

The Ministry of Defence has ruled out the possibility that Martin was taking part in a test flight for an upcoming event on October 12.

There have now been at least six deaths recorded with this type of aircraft in Aragon alone.

The first was following a crash in 1988, two years after their debut, in Zaragoza. In 2000, two F-18s crashed in mid-flight in the same area.

In Peralejos, the municipality where Friday’s accident occurred, there is a monolith dedicated to the Air Force captains Jose Manuel Hernandez Ferri and Gonzalo Gracia Ramos, who died on May 4 1984, when their F-4 Phantom II plane crashed in the town.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Revealed: These are the wealthiest areas of Spain’s Andalucia – with one taking the top spot for the first time

Next Story

‘Disgusting!’: Ryanair changes its hand luggage policy, sparking a backlash

Latest from Lead

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

‘Disgusting!’: Ryanair changes its hand luggage policy, sparking a backlash

RYANAIR has received criticism online after increasing the potential price
Brit is robbed of his €80,000 Rolex in Spain's Mallorca - police make two arrests

Watch: Brit is robbed of his €80,000 Rolex in Spain’s Mallorca – police make two arrests

TWO Italians who stole a Rolex watch from a British