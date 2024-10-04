Revealed: These are the wealthiest areas of Spain’s Andalucia – with one taking the top spot for the first time

THE wealthiest province in Andalucia is now Malaga, after it edged out Sevilla for the first time.

The average gross income across the province stands at €27,131 at the end of 2022, reflecting an impressive 22% increase on last year, according to the most recent data from Spain’s Tax Agency.

Despite the rising wealth, the data also show a growing geographic divide across Andalucia, with wealthier areas concentrated in the southwest near major tourist destinations, while the poorer towns are more often found inland in the northeast.

At the municipal level, Benahavís remains the wealthiest town in Andalucia despite a 5.2% dip in income, now hovering around €39,700 per capita.

Benahavis is Andalucia’s wealthiest municipality

Located in the mountains above Marbella, the rich and famous’ favourite continues to attract high-income residents despite its slight decline from the €42,000 figure in 2021.

Not far behind is Tomares, in Sevilla, with an average gross income of €38,381, representing a 3.6% growth.

Third place is shared between two other towns in Sevilla; nearby Espartinas and Gines.

Both have identical incomes per capita at €36,187, however Gines has shown a remarkable surge to draw level, having boosted its figure by 16.6%.

In Almería, Pulpí recorded the most significant jump, with its average gross income leaping by 32% to stand at €25,796.

This town is fast becoming a regional powerhouse, second only to Almería’s capital. Other towns, such as Casariche in Seville and Nevada in Granada, also saw impressive gains, with both reporting a 28% increase in income as the Spanish economy booms.

While a rising economic tide is lifting up many boats, it is not reaching every part of Andalucia.

The economic divide is also becoming more pronounced as the poorest town, Huesa in Jaén, saw its income drop by 2.1%.

This makes it not only the poorest town in Andalucia, but actually the entire country, with a mere €13,658 per capita.

Meanwhile, the province of Jaén’s wealthiest municipality, La Guardia, continues to outperform, with an average income of €30,234, well above the provincial capital.