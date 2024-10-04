4 Oct, 2024
4 Oct, 2024 @ 17:08
Watch: Brit is robbed of his €80,000 Rolex in Spain’s Mallorca – police make two arrests

TWO Italians who stole a Rolex watch from a British tourist visiting Magaluf in April, have been arrested after returning to Mallorca to carry out more robberies.

The Italians, aged 44 and 57, are said to be members of a highly-organised ‘Rolex theft’ gang flying in and out of Spain.

The tourist was walking with his wife when one of the duo rushed at him from behind and pushed him down.

Once on the ground, the aggressor held the Brit’s arm tightly and tore off the €80,000 watch from his wrist.

After struggling with the victim’s wife, he ran away to a motorcycle in the vicinity with his colleague whisking him away from the crime scene.

The British man suffered slight injuries.

The Guardia Civil identified the perpetrators who quickly left Mallorca, but they decided to return months later to target new victims at the end of September.

Their presence was flagged up and their location was discovered with the duo being detained.

In addition to robbery with violence, they’ve also been charged with document forgery after using bogus papers to hire the bike used for their getaway.

