10 Oct, 2024
10 Oct, 2024 @ 17:08
Meet the Brit running 30 marathons in 30 days from Spain to the UK to raise money for charity

A BRITISH man has begun a challenge to run from Spain to the UK by doing 30 marathons in 30 days. 

Most people consider doing a marathon at least once in their life, maybe twice if they’re brave. 

But for Mike Humphreys, one is just not enough. 

The personal trainer from Hedon, East Yorkshire is running 30 marathons in 30 days to raise money for charity. 

He began in Barcelona on October 4, motivated by seeing his friend suffer with Motor Neurone Disease. 

The 33-year-old said: “It’s the biggest challenge of my life so far. Six years ago I lost my friend Carl to MND. To see your friend deteriorate with an awful disease that has no cure was terrible and since then I wanted to raise money and awareness. Tragically, my friend Craig was also recently diagnosed. Let’s find a cure.”

He began the challenge in Barcelona in front of the iconic Sagrada Familia. 

“Barcelona, Spain is number one, we’ve been laughing with the Spanish media…Even got the film crew running, he’s faster than me,” he said in a video posted to Instagram. 

He even asked a local runner where they would recommend going and ran to the destinations, covering the seafront, Plaza de España, Montjuic,Barcelona Olympic Village and Stadium.  

“What a day to start,” he said, jogging along Barceloneta beach, “It’s so beautiful, I love being by the sea.” 

Upon finishing, he seemed exhausted but happy, saying: “Muchas gracias, first one complete, 29 to go.”

While completing the challenge, he is living out of his van. 

The next day, he went to nearby Andorra, before visiting Cannes (France), Monaco, Pisa (Italy) and The Vatican City.

He is set to finish the daring task in Hull, UK on November 2, having completed a whopping 782 miles. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

