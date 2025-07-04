Spain urged to tackle obesity time bomb ‘as soon as possible’

AS persistently reported in the press, obesity has become one of the most urgent health problems in today’s world.

A report published by Diario Sanitario advised on the current situation, and how to deal with it. In Spain more than 50% of the adult population and around 40% of children between the ages of seven and nine are overweight. These figures are higher than the European average and have caused concern amongst professionals, institutions and families.

Obesity carries with it the risk of increased heart disease risk, type 2 diabetes and further chronic diseases which burden the quality of life, as well putting pressure on the health system.

Urban environments, prolonged work shifts and sedentary ways of life all do little to help foster physical activity to help balance weight gain.

Ultra-processed foods at a low cost and a lack of safe spaces for children to be active also contribute to child obesity. Additionally, increased screen time limits physical activity.

