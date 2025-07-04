Spain and Morocco to be connected by zero-emission fast ferries for the first time

IN what will be the first ‘green corridor’ between Spain and Morocco, Baleària will soon sail two zero-emission fast ferries between Tarifa and Tangier.

The fleet should be fully operational in 2027 and run for the next 15 years.

Baleària was selected as the best bidder for the contract created by the port authority of the Bay of Algeciras.

Each of the two catamaran’s to be built in Spanish shipyard Armon, will have enough battery power to make the 29 kilometre strait crossing in one goal.

The catamarans will also be equipped with four diesel combustion back-up generators, with a total power of 11,200 kW. This will provide support in contingency situations.

During the one-hour stopover in each city, the vessels can be fully recharged.

The new line has been described as ‘a green umbilical cord that will unite two countries with a close relationship,’ by Baleària President Adolfo Utor.

It is the first time the entire ferry crossing can be completed with electric energy, without emitting CO2.

