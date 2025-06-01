1 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Jun, 2025 @ 12:30
··
1 min read

Electric ferry skims across the sea from Spain to Africa for just €8

by

A SWEDISH-built ‘flying’ electric boat has zipped across the Strait of Gibraltar from Spain to Africa – and back – in a single day, marking the first-ever intercontinental journey by an electric vessel.

The futuristic Candela C-8 Polestar Edition completed the 24-nautical mile voyage from Sotogrande, Spain, to Ceuta, North Africa, in just over an hour – matching the speed of diesel fast ferries, but with none of the fumes.

But this is no ordinary boat. With underwater hydrofoils that lift the hull out of the water, the vessel ‘flies’ above the waves, slashing drag and cutting energy use by a jaw-dropping 80%.

“We slash energy use by 80%, eliminate emissions, and enable fast, smooth crossings at a fraction of the cost,” said Gustav Hasselskog, Candela CEO and the pilot of the record-breaking trip.

“We’re opening the door to entirely new, sustainable ferry routes across the Mediterranean.”

And cheap it was. The C-8 sipped just 40 kWh of electricity during the crossing – about €8 worth. Meanwhile, a gasoline-powered photo boat following the journey guzzled 50 litres of fuel at a cost of around €90.

“There’s a clear need for additional fast, clean, and efficient travel options across the Mediterranean,” Hasselskog added. “We can help meet this demand, working alongside existing operators and ferries to boost connectivity and cut emissions.”

The journey was more than a stunt. Candela used the crossing to show off the potential of its P-12 electric hydrofoil ferry, a larger model already in operation in Stockholm’s public transport system and heading soon to Berlin, Lake Tahoe, NEOM in Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand.

While the Mediterranean may be beautiful, the Strait of Gibraltar is notorious for its strong currents and lurching seas – often a nightmare for passengers prone to seasickness. But the C-8 handled it with ease.

“It functions much like the flight controller of a modern jet fighter,” said Hasselskog. “We couldn’t feel the waves, while the photo boat was bouncing around quite a bit.”

The voyage was part of a partnership with Avangreen, the clean energy firm behind Ceuta’s largest solar plant. Avangreen CEO Manuel Gomez, who joined the voyage, hailed the crossing as a step toward greener waters.

“Enabling sustainable mobility powered by green energy is the cornerstone of our strategy,” Gómez said. “We’re looking forward to working with Candela to explore the possibilities for P-12 lines in the region.”

Today, most of the 3.5 million annual crossings across the Strait are made aboard large diesel ferries connecting major ports – slow, smelly, and inconvenient for many. Candela’s plan? Introduce fast, direct, electric connections for smaller communities along the coast.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

43,000-year-old Neanderthal fingerprint in Spanish cave stuns archaeologists

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop