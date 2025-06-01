3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Banos y Mendigo with pool garage – € 315,500

Welcome to your luxury retreat at Altaona Golf! Discover the perfect balance between elegance and nature in our exclusive 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouses, where every detail has been designed to offer you an exceptional living experience. Immerse yourself in the charm of Altaona Golf, surrounded by lush golf courses and majestic mountains that invite you to explore and enjoy hiking in an incomparable natural environment. Each townhouse has a private swimming pool, where you can relax and enjoy unforgettable moments with your loved ones. From picturesque sunrises to starry nights, here you… See full property details

Townhouse

Baños y Mendigo, Murcia

3 beds 2 baths

€ 315,500