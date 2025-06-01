1 Jun, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
1 Jun, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Banos y Mendigo with pool garage – € 315,500

by
3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Banos y Mendigo with pool garage - € 315

Welcome to your luxury retreat at Altaona Golf! Discover the perfect balance between elegance and nature in our exclusive 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouses, where every detail has been designed to offer you an exceptional living experience. Immerse yourself in the charm of Altaona Golf, surrounded by lush golf courses and majestic mountains that invite you to explore and enjoy hiking in an incomparable natural environment. Each townhouse has a private swimming pool, where you can relax and enjoy unforgettable moments with your loved ones. From picturesque sunrises to starry nights, here you… See full property details

Townhouse

Baños y Mendigo, Murcia

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 315,500

3 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Banos y Mendigo with pool garage - € 315,500



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Electric ferry skims across the sea from Spain to Africa for just €8

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop