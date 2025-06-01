HIDDEN CORNERS OF SPAIN: Vejer de la Frontera – a whitewashed hilltop dream

DRIVING the coast road west from Gibraltar, as the sun drifts toward Cadiz, there’s a moment – about an hour into the journey – when the land begins to rise gently inland.

A scattering of white buildings appears on a distant hilltop, almost too picturesque to be real. This is Vejer de la Frontera: one of Andalucia’s quiet gems, a place that feels discovered rather than promoted.

Visitors arriving on a warm spring morning are greeted by the golden glow of sun-drenched rooftops. Most opt to park just outside the old town walls – Vejer is best explored on foot, particularly for those who appreciate the charm of getting pleasantly lost.

From the parking area near Parque de los Remedios, the route into the heart of the town leads up Calle Nuestra Senora de la Oliva, widely considered one of the most beautiful streets in Spain. Steep and winding, the street is framed by white facades dressed in bougainvillea and geraniums, each turn revealing another postcard-perfect view.

At the base of this ascent, on Calle Plazuela, sits a terrace belonging to the former Convent of San Francisco, now a tranquil hotel and restaurant. Here, many begin their day with a classic Andalucian breakfast: toasted bread, olive oil, fresh tomato, and a robust coffee.

The climb continues to the Church of the Divine Saviour, perched at the town’s highest point. The building reveals its layered history through its architecture – part Gothic, part Mudejar – reflecting Vejer’s deep blend of Christian and Islamic heritage. Inside, it is quiet and contemplative, a sanctuary steeped in time.

From the church, Calle Marques de Tamaron leads through the Puerta de la Segur – one of the town’s four remaining entrance gates – and past long sections of the medieval wall. Almost a mile of this crenellated fortification remains intact, offering a tactile connection to the town’s Moorish past.

Following Calle Jose Castrillon, travellers reach the Puerta de la Vila, another historic gateway. Before stepping through it, many turn onto Calle Sancho IV to pass under a second gate, where a bronze statue commemorates Juan Relinque, a revered local figure.

Calle Corredera then opens up, a long, scenic terrace with expansive views over the rolling countryside. At its end stands the Church of La Merced, but most are drawn instead to the Plaza de Espana. Surrounded by whitewashed houses and palm trees, the square is centred on an ornate tiled fountain that gurgles softly in the Andalusian heat.

A must-visit in the plaza is Jardin del Califa, a restaurant offering Moroccan-Andalusian cuisine in a leafy interior courtyard. Dishes like slow-cooked lamb tagine and cinnamon-dusted couscous are followed by mint tea on the rooftop terrace, where views stretch across Vejer’s sea of white rooftops.

History continues at the Vejer Castle, a fortress built between the 10th and 11th centuries. Though small, it remains one of the town’s highlights, thanks to its horseshoe arch and three climbable towers that offer panoramic views across the region.

Wandering through the Arco de las Monjas – a street famed for its fairy-tale arches – leads into the old Jewish Quarter. Calle Juderia is now home to some of the town’s finest eateries, including the intimate La Juderia Taberna. From here, visitors often continue through the Arco de la Puerta Cerrada to the Mirador de la Cobijada, a viewpoint marked by a statue of a veiled woman in the traditional cobijada dress, a nod to both Moorish roots and regional identity.

For those with time to spare, a walk or drive to the old flour windmills in Hazas de Suerte Municipal Park is well worth the detour. These restored giants of another era now stand quietly over the landscape, reminders of Vejer’s agricultural past.

To end the day, many head six miles down to El Palmar beach, one of the province of Cadiz’s most pristine stretches of coastline.

With soft sand, calm waters, and a relaxed vibe, it’s ideal for unwinding. As the sun sinks into the Atlantic, drinks from a beach bar in hand, the scene becomes something close to perfection.

Vejer de la Frontera does not shout for attention. It doesn’t need to. It waits – quietly, patiently – knowing that those who find it will carry its memory for a long time to come.