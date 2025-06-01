Three Thomson gazelle antelopes are born at Bioparc Valencia

THREE Thomson gazelle antelopes have been born at Bioparc Valencia and are doing well.

The species can race at speeds of up to 80 kms/h for long periods, only surpassed by the cheetah- the fastest land animal.

Bioparc Valencia is involved with an international conservation programme to ensure the survival of the Thomson breed.

READ MORE:

FEEDING TIME

It has a group of eight consisting of a male, females and their offspring, with monitoring crucial at birth to ensure their survival.

When the parents of the newborn were not coping with the babies, specialists moved in to save them.

Two of them who are just a month old get bottle-fed four times a day, while the smallest Thomson- just a few days old- gets five feeds.

They are currently in a specially air-conditioned indoor enclosure for their comfort and safety.

Their diet will be expanded to include solids such as grass and hay, and to encourage future natural grazing patterns.

Once they have got stronger and developed their muscles, the youngsters will join the herd and also to meet and interact with other species of antelopes and other animals.

The Thomson gazelle is easily recognisable by the black stripe on its sides that separates its reddish-brown back from its white belly.

It only lives in two parks in Spain and eight in the rest of Europe.