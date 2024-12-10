Environmental activists criticise plans to build a luxury hotel next to dunes after Junta approval

ENVIRONMENTAL activists are protesting against plans to build a luxury hotel complex on the Playa Real de Zaragoza dunes.

Known as ‘Las Dunas Club’, the plans will see a €350 million, five star development built near the URP-AL-6 beach.

Local green group, Ecologistas Malaka say the dunes are ‘still a live ecosystem that must be protected.’

While the investment group behind the project, Platinum Estates, claim they want to protect the dunes, the environmentalists allege any buildings would ‘inherently damage the environment.’

The proposed W Hotel project.

“You can’t pick and choose which bits of the ecosystem you take away, it’s a whole living thing,” spokesperson Javier de Luis told the Olive Press.

“This one of the few plots of coastal land in Marbella that hasn’t been built on, it’s a miracle it has survived this long,” he said.

From Cabopino to central Marbella around 90% of the 27 metres of coastline are urbanised.

One of the few natural areas left, the dunes have not been preserved, becoming a dumping ground.

“This area is currently designated as a public area under town plans, so the ayuntamiento wants to make it private so they can profit,” said de Luis.

“They say they will protect the dunes, but this will damage them forever. What they should do is clean them up so locals can go there.”

According to Ecologistas Malaka, Hong Kong based Platinum Estates have attempted to persuade green activists by proposing they build a park on a nearby wasteland used as parking.

“That doesn’t make any sense. It’s not logical or reasonable,” said de Luis.

“The dunes were designated for public use because they are convenient for residents to use, it’s not up to the whim of the developer where we have our parks.”

It took over eight years for the project to be approved after various changes at the request of the Junta.

The land was supposed to be managed by Marriott Group and become a W chain hotel, but now it is unknown who is taking over the plot.

Ecologistas Malaka have spoken out against the project since at least 2021, when they alleged the hotel would cause the ‘fragmentation and destruction’ of the dunes’ ecosystem.

Spokesperson for Platinum Estates, Luis Segalerva, said: “We will respect the dunes, that has been on our mind since we bought the land. We don’t just want to respect it but regenerate and clean it.”

“It’s the best beachfront in Marbella precisely because it’s a dune. We’re going to clean it and have a Cadiz style beach but without the wind.”