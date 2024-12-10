‘Help us find the man who killed our mum’: Emotional plea two years after fatal hit and run on Tenerife

AN emotional plea for witnesses to a fatal hit and run in Tenerife, which killed a British mum, has been put out two years after her death.

Michelle Exton, from Dronfield, near Sheffield, was on holiday in the Canary Islands when she and her mum, Ann, were knocked down by a white van which had mounted the pavement.

The 50-year-old suffered fatal head injuries and died in hospital four days later. Ann, 77, was also seriously injured.

Michelle and Ann were on a road leading from Las Chafiras to Golf del Sur in the south of the island when the crash happened at about 8.30pm local time on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Michelle and Anne. Photo: Exton family

Following the collision, the driver briefly got out of the van and saw the couple on the ground, before driving off.

Spanish Police launched a hunt to trace the van driver. However, just three weeks after the incident a judge ‘stayed’ the investigation, meaning the case was closed and police were effectively barred from investigating further.

A judge initially rejected an application to reopen the investigation. However, after UK lawyers at Irwin Mitchell working alongside Spanish criminal lawyers appealed the decision, the Spanish courts gave police permission to resume its investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate. However, no arrests have been made.

Lawyers have secured interim payments for the family, including Michelle’s daughters, Sophia, aged 25, and Jess, 16, and are continuing to support Michelle’s loved ones.

Sophia said: “To lose mum in the way we did is something that will stay with us forever. She was a wonderful, loving, caring person who went out of her way to help others.

Michelle with daughters Sofia and Jess. Photo: Exton family

“The hurt, anguish and pain we wake with each day is still as raw now as it was when she died. We never expected that when mum went on holiday she’d never come home.

“Our family is still in pieces over mum’s death, and we haven’t been able to start the process of trying to grieve for her because of everything that has happened.

“We’ll never stop trying to get justice for mum. There must be people out there who either witnessed the collision or have information about it.”

She added: “We’d urge them to search their conscience and come forward with information. The smallest detail could prove vital in helping the police.

“If something similar happened to their family how would they feel if people with information didn’t come forward and allowed the person responsible to continue to live their life while their family was left broken?”

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall with a bald or closely shaven head. The passenger side wing mirror of the white van fell off in the collision and was left behind at the scene.

The family have been told that the van could have been a white Mercedes Sprinter, Renault Traffic, a Nissan Primastar or a Vauxhall Vivaro.

Anyone with information about the collision or the van or driver, is asked to contact Philip Banks at Irwin Mitchell on 0121 214 5236 or email philip.banks@irwinmitchell.com