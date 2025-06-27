27 Jun, 2025
27 Jun, 2025 @ 14:15
WATCH: Police bust gang selling weight-loss drug Ozempic and anabolic steroids in Spain

A GANG that illegally sold medicines and pharmaceutical products across Spain – including the Ozempic weight-loss and diabetes drug- has been brought down by authorities.

The Policia Nacional and Tax Agency operation netted 33 people who were organised into units in the Madrid, Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona and Sevilla areas.

Four pharmacies were actively involved in the plot.

24 raids were executed with over 300,000 doses worth over €2 million being seized.

Authorities said a total of nearly €400,000 in cash was removed and 25 bank accounts have been blocked.

Ozempic along with products like anabolics, hormones or erectile dysfunction pills were illegally imported or acquired in health centres and pharmacies with managers actively supplying them without prescriptions.

Investigations were opened last October after the German Prosecutor’s Office in Munich warned that a package of illegally obtained or manufactured medicines had been sent to Spain.

Multiple parcels arrived with contents distributed across the country.

The organisation had a nurse on their books who went to customer homes or sports centres to train up drug suppliers.

Several people around Spain were confirmed as distributors with a big client base

