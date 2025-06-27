Watch the ancient art of bluefin tuna carving at KOI Marbella – followed by exclusive omakase dinner

IT is an age-old ritual perfected by skilled fishermen over centuries.

Now, you can find out how the world’s most valuable fish is carved up without an ounce being wasted.

The so-called ‘ronqueo’ of a bluefin tuna will take place at KOI restaurant in Marbella on July 3.

The fascinating process of cutting up the extremely valuable fish – caught in nearby Cadiz – will be done by a team of specialists from Barbate.

The skilled art takes a long time to learn properly and you have to be very capable with sharp knives.

It is also extremely important not to waste any of the prized flesh, as these incredible fish regularly sell for millions of euros around the world.

In fact, the record sale for a fish came in 2019 when a 278kg bluefin was auctioned at the Tokyo Fish Market for a staggering $3.1 million.

At around €9,350 per kilo it was a world record, which has only been closely reached a few times since, again with sales of bluefin tuna.

Experience the art at KOI Marbella and try and stick around for the restaurant’s Omakase Night that evening.

The tuna-cutting ceremony will be followed by an exclusive 10-course Omakase menu, all crafted from the freshly carved fish.

While it costs €95 per person, guests will be welcomed with a glass of Champagne before being treated to a culinary performance and a tasting experience like no other.

Spaces are limited so it is advisable to book.

koimarbella.com/omakase-in-marbella



Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.