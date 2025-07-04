Spain remains the EU country with the highest unemployment rate

DESPITE Spain’s jobless numbers dropping below 2.5 million for the first time in almost two decades, it remains the EU country with the highest unemployment rate.

The number of unemployed stands at 2.45 million, the lowest since the 2008 financial crisis. However, this unemployment rate is double the European average.

June’s drop in unemployment correlates to the seasonal hiring over summer.

The Balearic Islands have been leading this job creation, and in April, it recorded the sharpest drop in unemployment amongst Spain’s autonomous communities.

This data is based on government social security information.

