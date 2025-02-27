Revealed: Ryanair announces string of new routes from Alicante on the Costa Blanca

RYANAIR has announced three new routes for this year’s high season with three cities getting links to Alicante-Elche airport for the first time.

The trio of services will serve Bydgoszcz in Poland as well as Linz and Salzburg in Austria.

Bydgoszcz flights will start operating from March 31 and run bi-weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.

The Linz service will debut on July 1 and will have connections on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Salzburg is one of Austria’s great cities- known as the home of composer Mozart, and the first flight will be on March 31.

Like in the case of Linz and Bydgoszcz, Ryanair will operate flights twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

With somewhat less fanfare, the Irish budget carrier is pulling flights from Alicante-Elche airport to Bilund in Denmark.

The small town is famous for being the home of Lego and has the world’s first Legoland park.

Ryanair has run flights there for nearly two decades which means there will be no direct connection with the Danish town to Alicante-Elche.

It is a response to the Danish government who have introduced a new air tax leading to the Icarrier removing its five weekly flights to and from there.

The final day of operation will be March 29.

The scrapping of the route is in addition to the cancellation of the domestic service to Santander- also in a dispute over taxes.