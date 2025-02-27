27 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Feb, 2025 @ 11:27
··
1 min read

Earthquake rocks Spain’s Andalucia: Alerts are sent to phones and ‘terrified’ locals report ‘houses shaking and furniture moving’

by

THE government of Andalucia has sent mobile phone alerts to thousands of locals after an earthquake struck this morning.

The quake had a magnitude of 4.1 and its epicentre was in the town of Cazalla de la Sierra in Sevilla, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

Tremors were felt in almost 200 towns across the provinces of Sevilla, Huelva, Cordoba and Badajoz.

The IGN said the quake struck at around 3.29am on Thursday, at a depth of 10km.

The mayor of Cazalla de la Sierra, Adrian Torres, claimed the earthquake ‘has been felt quite a bit’ in the town.

Alert sent to mobile phones in Andalucia following earthquake on Thursday morning

He said the shaking was noticeable for ‘around 10 to 12 seconds’, which ‘terrified’ locals, claiming some saw their ‘furniture moving’.

He told Canal Sur radio that there were no reports of material or personal damagae so far.

The mayor added that the event only happens ‘once every few decades because this is not an area with significant and continuous seismic activity.’

It comes after a magnitude-five earthquake in Lisbon on February 17 was felt in towns in southern Spain, including Sevilla.

And on February 10, a 4.9-magnitude quake was recorded in Morocco and was also felt in parts of Andalucia.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Revealed: Ryanair announces string of new routes from Alicante on the Costa Blanca
Previous Story

Revealed: Ryanair announces string of new routes from Alicante on the Costa Blanca

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop